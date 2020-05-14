Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Lee

Notice Condolences

Doreen Lee Notice
Lee Doreen Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on
May 1st 2020 aged 84 years.
A devoted wife to Bill and loving Mum
to Karen and Kevin, Mother-in-Law
to Martin and Coralie, Grandma to Daniel, Natalie, Seb and Samantha, Great Grandma to Oscar, Sophie
and Aiden, Doreen will be greatly missed by all of us.
A private funeral will take place at Northampton Crematorium on Tuesday May 26th, family flowers only please, we hope to arrange a Celebration Service for Doreen later this year.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -