|
|
|
Lee Doreen Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on
May 1st 2020 aged 84 years.
A devoted wife to Bill and loving Mum
to Karen and Kevin, Mother-in-Law
to Martin and Coralie, Grandma to Daniel, Natalie, Seb and Samantha, Great Grandma to Oscar, Sophie
and Aiden, Doreen will be greatly missed by all of us.
A private funeral will take place at Northampton Crematorium on Tuesday May 26th, family flowers only please, we hope to arrange a Celebration Service for Doreen later this year.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 14, 2020