Doreen Webster

Doreen Webster Notice
WEBSTER Doreen Mary Passed away peacefully
on 14th January 2020
at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Lewis (Lou)
and now reunited.
Dearly loved mum of John,
Beverley and Zoe.
Treasured Gran and Great Gran.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The family would like to thank all
staff at NGH for their dedication and loving care looking after mum.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 3rd February at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor 11.00am. Guests are invited to wear blue or navy.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired, cheques payable to Northamptonshire Health Charity
(for NGH Hospital) c/o
S.E.Wilkinson & Son
Funeral Directors,
30 Grove Road,
Northampton
NN1 3LQ. Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020
