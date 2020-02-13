Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Waddingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Waddingham

Notice Condolences

Doris Waddingham Notice
WADDINGHAM Doris Passed away peacefully
on 3rd February 2020 at
Lancum House, aged 90 years.
Wife of the late George, loving mother of Ruth, Peter & the late Ken. Dear nan to Joanna, Katherine & Dan, treasured great nanny to Grace, James & Jacob. Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 28th February at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor 11.00am.
Flowers or donations if desired, cheques payable to Lancum House c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors, 30 Grove Road, Northampton, NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -