WADDINGHAM Doris Passed away peacefully
on 3rd February 2020 at
Lancum House, aged 90 years.
Wife of the late George, loving mother of Ruth, Peter & the late Ken. Dear nan to Joanna, Katherine & Dan, treasured great nanny to Grace, James & Jacob. Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 28th February at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor 11.00am.
Flowers or donations if desired, cheques payable to Lancum House c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors, 30 Grove Road, Northampton, NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020