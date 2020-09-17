Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dolling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dolling

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Dolling Notice
Dolling Dorothy Kitty Maud Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on the 6th September 2020, aged 100 years.
Dorothy will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private church service followed
by interment will be held.
Donations in memory of Dorothy
are welcome for the Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All donations and inquiries please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -