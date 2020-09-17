|
Dolling Dorothy Kitty Maud Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on the 6th September 2020, aged 100 years.
Dorothy will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private church service followed
by interment will be held.
Donations in memory of Dorothy
are welcome for the Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All donations and inquiries please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 17, 2020