B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
MANN Dorothy
nee Butler Passed away peacefully
on the 9th June in
Northampton General Hospital after receiving care for 12 months at Templemore Care Home. Until she retired Dorothy had a very long and happy career at Bells in Kingsthorpe.
A loving grandmother who will be sadly missed by Alan, Claire, Sarah and Olivia. Due to the current situation, only immediate family are permitted to attend a graveside service. However, any floral tributes may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 18, 2020
