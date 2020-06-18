|
MANN Dorothy
nee Butler Passed away peacefully
on the 9th June in
Northampton General Hospital after receiving care for 12 months at Templemore Care Home. Until she retired Dorothy had a very long and happy career at Bells in Kingsthorpe.
A loving grandmother who will be sadly missed by Alan, Claire, Sarah and Olivia. Due to the current situation, only immediate family are permitted to attend a graveside service. However, any floral tributes may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 18, 2020