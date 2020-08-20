Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Dorothy Turner Notice
Turner Dorothy Of James Lewis Court, Northampton,
passed away at
Northampton General Hospital on
8th August, aged 97 years.
Beloved Wife of late Reginald Turner,
loving Mother to late Peter Turner
and mother in law to Elaine.
Devoted nan to Mark and Nicola
and great nan to Ramona,
Marshall, Callum and Dominic.
Flowers and/or Donations for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 20, 2020
