AINSWORTH On Sunday 8th March 2020, Douglas George,
aged 74 years,
formerly of Flore
and Nether Heyford,
died peacefully at home
in Burton Latimer.
Loving Husband of Sue,
Father of Emma and Stephen, Grandfather to
Sasha, Scarlett, Ben and Oliver.
Douglas' funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on the 31st March at 12pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired are being received at
the service for Marie Curie.
Further enquiries to
J R Norris & Son,
59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering, Northants, NN16 8NZ.
Tel: 01536 483220.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 19, 2020