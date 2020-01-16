|
|
|
Foyle Edward Thomas Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on 7th January 2020 aged 71 years.
Loving Husband to Mary Ann,
Father to Michael & Alan.
Pap to Daniel, Carly & Amiee.
Grandad to Rio, Sofia, Willow & Rowan.
XXXXXX
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor on Monday 10th February 2020 at 11.45 am.
No flowers by request please, donations for Cancer Research UK
may be sent if desired c/o
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020