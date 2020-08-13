|
Bond Eileen
(née Keedle) Born 18th April 1937.
Passed away peacefully
at home on August 1st, 2020.
Devoted, loving and cherished wife
of 62 wonderful happy years
to her husband 'Tony'.
They shared a love like no other.
A loving mother to their late son Daryl and nanny to their beloved
granddaughter Mia.
Such a lovely, amazing and beautiful lady who is sorely missed by her
family and friends.
"Goodnight My Little Eileen."
Service to be held at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Tuesday 18th August at 3.30pm.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Eileen to Marie Curie to be sent to the Funeral Home of Richard Finch and Sons, 77 Military Road, Northampton, NN1 3ET, 01604 639444.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 13, 2020