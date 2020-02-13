|
|
|
CHAPMAN Eileen Peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on 31st January 2020, aged 90 years.
Widow of Roy Chapman,
"called home to be with
the Father in heaven".
A service of Thanksgiving at
Nether Heyford Baptist Chapel
will take place on Monday
24th February 2020 at 11:30 AM.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020