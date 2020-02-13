Home

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30
Nether Heyford Baptist Chapel
CHAPMAN Eileen Peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on 31st January 2020, aged 90 years.
Widow of Roy Chapman,
"called home to be with
the Father in heaven".
A service of Thanksgiving at
Nether Heyford Baptist Chapel
will take place on Monday
24th February 2020 at 11:30 AM.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020
