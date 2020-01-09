Home

Eileen Harris Notice
HARRIS Eileen Passed away peacefully
after a long illness on
1st December 2019,
aged 82 years.
Reunited with Ted, much loved
Mum of Chris, Deb and families.
She will be sadly
missed by all her family.
Rest in Peace Mum.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 17th January 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium at 11:45 am. Family flowers only.
Donations for The British Heart Foundation may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
