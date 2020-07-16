Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Eileen Hawkins

Eileen Hawkins Notice
Hawkins Eileen Passed away in Northampton General Hospital on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 93.
Reunited and at peace with her sadly missed husband Ronald.
Mum to Faye, a loving Nan to Larissa and Bryn and mother-in-law to Stephen. She will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew her.
A private funeral will take place at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on Monday 20th July at 3.30pm and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Flowers can be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN. If preferred, donations can be sent to the PDSA.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020
