|
|
|
Hawkins Eileen Passed away in Northampton General Hospital on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 93.
Reunited and at peace with her sadly missed husband Ronald.
Mum to Faye, a loving Nan to Larissa and Bryn and mother-in-law to Stephen. She will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew her.
A private funeral will take place at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on Monday 20th July at 3.30pm and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Flowers can be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN. If preferred, donations can be sent to the PDSA.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020