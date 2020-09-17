|
McMonagle
Eileen Passed away peacefully in hospital on 10th September.
Much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother
and friend.
So many memories of a long life lived to the full, she will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions the funeral will be for close family and friends only, however if you would like to send a message of condolence please contact Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL or if you would like to make a donation to Northamptonshire Young Carers you can do this by sending your donation (ref E McMonagle) to Northamptonshire Carers,
123 Midland Road,
Wellingborough, NN8 1LU.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 17, 2020