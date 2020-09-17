Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen McMonagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen McMonagle

Notice Condolences

Eileen McMonagle Notice
McMonagle
Eileen Passed away peacefully in hospital on 10th September.
Much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother
and friend.
So many memories of a long life lived to the full, she will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions the funeral will be for close family and friends only, however if you would like to send a message of condolence please contact Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL or if you would like to make a donation to Northamptonshire Young Carers you can do this by sending your donation (ref E McMonagle) to Northamptonshire Carers,
123 Midland Road,
Wellingborough, NN8 1LU.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -