ROWETT Eileen Doris Passed away peacefully on 28th December 2019,
aged 95 years.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on Thursday 23rd January at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020