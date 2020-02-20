|
|
|
WITTERING Elisabeth Margaret Elisabeth passed away on
Saturday 8th February 2020,
aged 90 years old.
The funeral service will take place at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Drayton Chapel on Wednesday
4th March 2020 at 12.30pm.
Elisabeth will be sadly missed
by all her friends and family.
No flowers, but donations in memory
of Elisabeth may be made to the
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020