Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elisabeth Wittering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisabeth Wittering

Notice Condolences

Elisabeth Wittering Notice
WITTERING Elisabeth Margaret Elisabeth passed away on
Saturday 8th February 2020,
aged 90 years old.

The funeral service will take place at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Drayton Chapel on Wednesday
4th March 2020 at 12.30pm.
Elisabeth will be sadly missed
by all her friends and family.

No flowers, but donations in memory
of Elisabeth may be made to the
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance at the service.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -