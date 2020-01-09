Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Elizabeth Enright Notice
Enright Elizabeth Mary The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday 16th January 11.00am at the Church of Ss Francis and Therese followed by Interment in the Churchyard at St Peter and St Paul, Maidford. By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Warks and
Northants Air Ambulance may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
