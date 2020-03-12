Home

TIFFANY Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully on 5th March 2020
Aged 93 years
Dear wife of the late George,
now reunited.
Much loved Mum of Carol and Maureen
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service Monday 23rd March
at The Counties Crematorium Milton
1-15pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Bransby Horses may be sent to the funeral home of Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
