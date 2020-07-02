Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Enda Smith Notice
SMITH Edna Passed away peacefully on
25 June 2020 at Ridgeway House, Towcester.
Much loved mother to Trevor, Pauline, Christine and Jennifer. A beloved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Thank you to all the staff at
Ridgeway House, Towcester,
for their wonderful care.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Nurses may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020
