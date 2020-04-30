Home

Phipps Eric John Passed away peacefully on
20th April 2020 at
Timken Grange Care Home,
aged 96 years.
Brother of the late Doug,
brother in law of Sheila and "Unc"
of Sue, Jane and Jim and their families. A much loved member of the family.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private funeral with a celebration of Eric's life to follow when circumstances allow.
No flowers, but donations in Eric's memory to the Royal British Legion would be gratefully received by phone on 08458451945 or www.britishlegion.org.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 30, 2020
