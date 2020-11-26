Home

Eugennie Lawrence

Eugennie Lawrence Notice
Lawrence Eugennie Joan
(Jenny) Born in St. Elizabeth Jamaica.
Passed away on the
12th November 2020, aged 76.
She leaves behind 1 child, Heather Lawrence, who lives in Manchester.
Jenny resided in Northampton for over 40 years, serving the community as a Care Manager and Counsellor, and previously as a Midwife.
She was a strong, non compromising, loving, kind woman who will be missed and never forgotten.

Lovingly Rest in Peace Mum xxxx
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 26, 2020
