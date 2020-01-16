|
|
|
PAGE Eunice Loving wife of Stanley and devoted mother of Elizabeth, Judy, Stephen and Nicholas, died peacefully in her sleep at her
home in Duston aged 100 years.
She leaves eight grandchildren
and twelve great grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed.
Funeral will be held at the Counties Crematorium at 9:30 on Tuesday
21st January with refreshments afterwards at Nobottle Nursery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020