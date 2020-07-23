|
|
|
Neill Frances Joan Sadly passed away on
Sunday 12th July,
aged 98 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late
Rev'd W. L . Neill.
Loving Mother of David (deceased)
and Philip Lawrence.
The service is to take place at
The Counties Crematorium on Wednesday 29th July at 16:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired can be made payable to Sywell Church.
All enquiries can be made to
Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton. 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020