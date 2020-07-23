Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars, Barrack Rd
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
16:15
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Neill

Notice Condolences

Frances Neill Notice
Neill Frances Joan Sadly passed away on
Sunday 12th July,
aged 98 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late
Rev'd W. L . Neill.
Loving Mother of David (deceased)
and Philip Lawrence.
The service is to take place at
The Counties Crematorium on Wednesday 29th July at 16:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired can be made payable to Sywell Church.
All enquiries can be made to
Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton. 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -