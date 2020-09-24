Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Knight

Notice Condolences

Frank Knight Notice
Knight 1 May 1925 -
17 September 2020
W. Frank passed away peacefully at
Burlington Court Care Home.
Reunited with his wife
Joyce Elsie (nee Attwood, 1925 - 2010) and with his daughter Jennifer Joyce Rogers (nee Knight, 1946 -1988),
Frank leaves a son John Francis,
and nine grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held at Abington Church as soon as restrictions are lifted.
Donations in his name may be made to St Peter and St Paul, Abington.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -