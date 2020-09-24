|
Knight 1 May 1925 -
17 September 2020
W. Frank passed away peacefully at
Burlington Court Care Home.
Reunited with his wife
Joyce Elsie (nee Attwood, 1925 - 2010) and with his daughter Jennifer Joyce Rogers (nee Knight, 1946 -1988),
Frank leaves a son John Francis,
and nine grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held at Abington Church as soon as restrictions are lifted.
Donations in his name may be made to St Peter and St Paul, Abington.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 24, 2020