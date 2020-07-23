Home

Frederick Barrick Notice
Barrick Frederick Walter The Funeral for Fred Barrick
(The Poppy Man)
will be held on Wednesday 29th July, 11.00am at Milton Malsor
Crematorium.
Due to Covid the service will be
family and invited guests only.
For those wanting to pay their respects - the funeral cars will be
arriving in Orchard Way, Duston
at 10.00am, then passing
St Lukes Cenotaph and Sainsbury's.
The family would like to thank those who have sent their condolences
and kind words.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020
