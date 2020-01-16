|
|
|
Cooke Geoffrey Lawrence Passed away at
Westgate House Nursing Home, Gayton on
17th December 2019,
aged 88 years.
Husband of Pat and
loving Father to Malcolm,
Judy & Stuart.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Friday 31st January 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for WNNA (Air Ambulance) may be sent if desired c/o Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF,
Tel 01604 634368.
The family have kindly requested if you wish to attend the Funeral Service if you could let the Funeral Directors know, this is to try and Cater for numbers for the wake, thank you.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020