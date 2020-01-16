Home

CHADWICK George Alfred (Sam) Passed away
23rd December 2019. Dear Brother of Gordon, Geoff, Cyn, Janet, Pearl and the late Betty and Jack. Uncle of Mandy, Richard and Leigh, Great Uncle to Alison, Patrick and Baby Theo. The funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on Monday 3rd February at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
