B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
George Nutter Notice
NUTTER George Passed away peacefully
on 31st July 2020 at Northampton General Hospital aged 95 years.
Reunited with Ursula.
He was a loving step father,
grandad and great grandad who
will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be a private funeral service but donations if desired for Haemophilia Society may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 6, 2020
