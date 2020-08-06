|
|
|
NUTTER George Passed away peacefully
on 31st July 2020 at Northampton General Hospital aged 95 years.
Reunited with Ursula.
He was a loving step father,
grandad and great grandad who
will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be a private funeral service but donations if desired for Haemophilia Society may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 6, 2020