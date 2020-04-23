|
|
|
COX Gertrude
(Gert/Gertie) Passed away on
15th April 2020 at
Duncote Hall, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert
Richard Cox; Mum to Barry & Robert;
Mother-in-law to Diana & Sue;
Gran to Mark, Sue, Chris, Laura, Paul, Beth & Siobhan; Great Gran to Caitlin, Charlie, Amy, Frank & Ned.Hon life member of Daventry & District Sports Club; former Landlady of
The Windmill Inn, Badby and
long-time resident of Everdon.
Will be greatly missed by us all,
having been re-united with
RRC after thirteen years apart.
May they both finally rest in peace.
Enquiries to John White,
Funeral Directors, 188 Watling St, Towcester; Tel 01327 359266
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020