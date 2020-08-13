Home

Gillian Murton Notice
Murton Gillian Patricia Passed away peacefully on 29th July 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Lionel,
much loved mother of Lisa and Penny.

She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.

In memory of a life so beautifully
lived and a heart so deeply loved.

Private family funeral and donations
if desired to Alzheimer's Society
or RSPCA c/o
John White Funeral Directors,
Towcester, Tel:01327 359266
email: [email protected]
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 13, 2020
