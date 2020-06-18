|
|
|
Adams Glenn
Passed away peacefully at Cynthia Spencer Hospice on 13th June 2020, after a long brave fight.
Glenn was greatly loved by his daughter Emma and Russ,
grandfather to Sophia and Ferne, loving brother to Kevin, Janet, Colin, Linda and Chris, Terry and Sue,
Glenn will be missed by
all who knew him.
A private funeral will take place.
Any Donations can be sent to Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Kettering Road, Northampton, who we thank for their help, care and compassion.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 18, 2020