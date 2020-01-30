Home

Glyn Clarke Notice
Clarke Glyn Passed away on
Wednesday 15th January 2020,
aged 61 years.
Beloved Husband of Carol,
loving Brother of Angela and much loved Dad to Sarah and Andrew. Devoted Grandad to
Charlie, Olivia, Riley and Arabella.
Glyn's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 10th February 2020,
10.30am at St John the Baptist Church, Kingsthorpe, followed by
interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to
Royal Papworth Hospital may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin
Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
