BIGNELL Graham Passed away suddenly on the 10th December 2019.
Beloved son, brother,
partner and stepfather.
Sadly missed, always in our hearts.
Special thanks to the Ambulance Service for their care and dedication.
The funeral service will be held at 11.00am on Monday 6th January 2020 at The Church of St John the Baptist, Hartwell. Flowers welcome.
Donations for The Warwickshire
& Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 26, 2019
