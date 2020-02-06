|
|
|
LUCAS Graham Passed away peacefully at Cynthia Spencer Hospice on the 30th January 2020
aged 77 years.
Graham will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton on
Friday 14th February 2020 at 10.15am. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Graham are welcome to Cynthia Spencer Hospice. All inquiries please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 6, 2020