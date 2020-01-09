Home

Mason Graham Aged 84.
Passed away suddenly on
29th December 2019.
Much loved Dad of Jayne,
Gavin and Craig and Pap to Wesley, Rebecca, Theo and Hattie.
Graham's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 23rd January
2020, 2.00pm at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to Save the Children, may be sent to The Funeral
Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
