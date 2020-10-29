Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Greg Lennon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg Lennon

Notice Condolences

Greg Lennon Notice
LENNON Greg Passed away suddenly on
23rd October 2020,
aged 87.

Much loved husband to Eileen,
Dad to Gary, Simon and Andrea and Grandad to Neve. We all have so many beautiful memories and treasured moments that will last forever.
You will never leave our hearts.

A private funeral will be held.
At the family's request,
family flowers only.
Donations for Northants Kidney Patients Association may be sent to

Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -