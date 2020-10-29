|
|
|
LENNON Greg Passed away suddenly on
23rd October 2020,
aged 87.
Much loved husband to Eileen,
Dad to Gary, Simon and Andrea and Grandad to Neve. We all have so many beautiful memories and treasured moments that will last forever.
You will never leave our hearts.
A private funeral will be held.
At the family's request,
family flowers only.
Donations for Northants Kidney Patients Association may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 29, 2020