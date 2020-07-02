|
|
|
SHELLARD Gwenethe Mary
(Gwen) Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 13th June 2020
aged 81 years.
Much loved mum of Tim & Iain,
mother in law to Hazel & Tracey
a loving nan and great nan
who will be sadly missed x.
There will be a private
family funeral service.
Donations in memory of Gwenethe for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020