B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Gwenethe Shellard

Gwenethe Shellard Notice
SHELLARD Gwenethe Mary
(Gwen) Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 13th June 2020
aged 81 years.
Much loved mum of Tim & Iain,
mother in law to Hazel & Tracey
a loving nan and great nan
who will be sadly missed x.
There will be a private
family funeral service.
Donations in memory of Gwenethe for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020
