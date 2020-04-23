|
Wilkes Gwennie It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother Gwendoline Elma Wilkes
(née Muddiman)
Peacefully at Timken Grange Care Home on 17 April 2020. Aged 94 years.
Mum to Teresa, Marilyn, Diane and Daphne. Grandma to nine
and Great Grandma to five.
Our heartfelt thanks to all the
Timken Grange staff for their care, kindness and love given to Mum.
A celebration of her life will be held at URC Long Buckby at a later date.
Private family cremation.
Family flowers only.
There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020