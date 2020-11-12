|
|
|
WAYMAN Harry Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd October 2020 aged 91 years, surrounded by family members.
Beloved husband to Peg, devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather. Our sincerest thanks to the Marie Curie Nurses who cared for Harry during his illness along with Mary Wayman who spent many hours with him. No flowers by request but donations if desired for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020