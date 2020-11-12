Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Wayman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Wayman

Notice Condolences

Harry Wayman Notice
WAYMAN Harry Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd October 2020 aged 91 years, surrounded by family members.
Beloved husband to Peg, devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather. Our sincerest thanks to the Marie Curie Nurses who cared for Harry during his illness along with Mary Wayman who spent many hours with him. No flowers by request but donations if desired for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -