Hazel Herbert

Notice Condolences

Hazel Herbert Notice
HERBERT Hazel It is with great sadness
we announce Hazel passed away peacefully on 11th July
at Oakwood Nursing Home,
aged 84 years.
Now reunited with her beloved husband Keith. Loving mum of Gary, Mark, Lee and Tracey. Mother-in-law of Rosie, Bernie, Steph and Martin.

Sadly missed by all.

Details of funeral service
can be obtained from family.
Family flowers only. Donations for Northampton Door to Door may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton,
NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations or direct to NDDS (Northampton door to door service)
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020
