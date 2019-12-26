Home

SHAW Hazel Margaret 1951 - 2019

Passed away suddenly on
Monday 9th December 2019
in Warrington, Cheshire.

Beloved Mum of Philip and Melanie,
loving Mum-in-law to Jo and Martin
and treasured Nan of Jamie,
Matthew, James, Corey and Connie.
Loving Daughter of Joyce and
Sister to Peter and Clive.

Sadly missed by all her
extended family and friends.

Funeral service to be held at
St Peter & St Paul's Church,
Abington at 1:00pm on Monday
13th January 2020 followed by
private cremation at
The Counties Crematorium.

Service by S.E. Wilkinson
& Son Funeral Directors.

Family flowers only please but
donations for Alder Hey Children's
Hospital or Kidney Care UK
can be made in Hazel's memory.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 26, 2019
