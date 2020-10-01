Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Heather Carter

Notice Condolences

Heather Carter Notice
CARTER Heather Passed away peacefully on
14th September 2020 at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice
aged 59 years.
Devoted Wife to Stephen.
Dearest daughter of Jean.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
There will be a private funeral service on 9th October 2020.
Flowers and donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice are being accepted by Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 1, 2020
