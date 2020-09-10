|
Cooper Helen (Northampton) Passed away peacefully
with great dignity,
4th September 2020.
A truly caring and loving Wife,
Mother and Grandma, her family meant everything to her, and she meant so much to so many.
Forever in our hearts - Gerry, Shaun, Sarah, Russ, James and Stephen.
Private Family Funeral. By request family flowers only. Donations may be sent direct to Hollowells Funeral Directors or to The Well Being Clinic - C/O Cynthia Spencer, Northampton https://www.cynthiaspencer.
org.uk/how-we-care/wellbeingcynthiaspencer/
Hollowells Funeral Directors, "Beechwood", 148-150 Beech Avenue, Abington, Northampton NN3 2JN
Tel 01604 792222 [email protected] https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations/
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 10, 2020