TREVAIL Helena Cynthia Blanche
Nee Bodsworth Sadly passed away at home on 27th June 2020, aged 88 years.
Helena was a dearly loved wife, mother grand and great grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid 19, a private Funeral Service will take place on
Thursday 9th July at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Harlestone Road at 12 noon followed by
the burial at Dallington Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
In accordance with Helena's wishes, if you wish to make a donation in memory of Helena these can be sent
directly to Marie Curie or
Hospice at Home.
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020