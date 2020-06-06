|
STONE Hilary Jane East Hunsbury.
Sadly passed away at NGH
on Monday 25th May.
Hilary was much loved by all,
including her husband of 60 years, Brian and their two children,
Heather and Jonathan. Sister to Patricia, Grandmother to Jennie, Becky, Edward and Robert and
Great Grandmother to Martha.
She will be greatly missed and will forever remain a guiding light
within our hearts.
The funeral will be for close family only, however, in lieu of floral tributes,
the family have requested donations to be made to the British Heart Foundation and may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2020