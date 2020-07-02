|
JONES Hilda It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marj (Hilda Marjorie) Jones on 18 June 2020, aged 92.
Wife to the late Bill (Wilfred Arthur) Jones and very special mother to Ann, Robert, the late Roger, Jo and Jackie. Mother-in-law to Alan, Dorothy and David. Loving nanny to Andrew and Georgina, Michael and Georgie, Clare, Matt, Oli, Poppy, Charlotte, Isobelle and great nanny to Erykah, Tori and Bonnie.
Family was your everything our lovely mum and every day that showed in the love, support and compassion that you gave to each and everyone of us.
You brought laughter, fun, respect, responsibility, happiness, pride and an all-encompassing and unconditional love into our lives.
You enriched us every day and your passing has left a massive void -
we will miss you forever more.
Re-united with Dad and Roger. Reunited with your late brother
and sisters.
Mum you were the best - thank you for always being there for us.
Love you and sleep peacefully now.
Mum will be laid to rest on
Monday 13th July.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions,
we are advised that this is family only with restricted numbers.
We will use the webcast and would love for you to join us to say goodbye.
Family flowers only with donations to Barnardo's please - mum still donated regularly to Barnardo's and in the past supported them by selling raffle tickets and making collections.
She had a massive place in her heart for children and we would like to think that even in her passing she can still make a huge difference.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020