Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Wellingborough
Rosemont Funeral Home
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 1JE
01604 636297
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Lemmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Lemmon

Notice Condolences

Hugh Lemmon Notice
LEMMON Hugh Robert, OBE Sadly passed away on
10th January 2020,
aged 91.
Husband of the late Kath Lemmon,
father of Alexandra Smith
and Tim Lemmon, and brother of
Gillian Chapman and the
late Eileen Lemmon.
He will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
The funeral will be held at 2.00pm
on Friday 7th February at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton.
NN1 3RL. Tel 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -