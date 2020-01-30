|
|
|
LEMMON Hugh Robert, OBE Sadly passed away on
10th January 2020,
aged 91.
Husband of the late Kath Lemmon,
father of Alexandra Smith
and Tim Lemmon, and brother of
Gillian Chapman and the
late Eileen Lemmon.
He will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
The funeral will be held at 2.00pm
on Friday 7th February at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton.
NN1 3RL. Tel 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020