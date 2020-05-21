|
|
|
CLARK Ian Passed away at
Northampton General Hospital after a short illness on the 4th May 2020, aged 66.
Leaving behind loving memories of a dearly loved father of Marc and Matthew, he will be dearly missed but will continue to live on in our
hearts forever.
A retired Police Constable with a long and varied career in Northamptonshire Police for which we are so proud, saw him receive his long service and good conduct medals before retiring from the force in 1998. Ian had many interests, one of his main passions was outdoor flat green bowls which he played at Abington Park, Northampton for many years.
Marc and Matthew would also like to thank all the staff at Creaton Ward, Northampton General Hospital.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 1st June 2020, 12.30pm at the Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. Due to the current situation the service will be for family only due to a limit on the number of allowed mourners however we are planning on holding a memorial service to be held at a
later date TBC.
By request family flowers and sprays only, please make any charitable donations to The British Heart Foundation which can be sent to Hollowell's Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel 01604 792222, https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 21, 2020