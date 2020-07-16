|
Cartwright Ingrid Passed away peacefully
on 4th July, aged 75.
Beloved wife to Keith
and mother to Jenny, John and
his wife Loreto. Devoted Mormor to Freya, Alex, Joe and Tom, and Bestemor to Matilda and Matteo.
She will be deeply missed by friends and family in the UK and Norway.
Due to covid a private funeral
will be held at Ecton Church
and Kingthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
If you wish, please send donations to Hospice at Home, Age UK, Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie care of
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020