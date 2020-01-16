Home

Irene Bates Notice
BATES (née Lucas)
Irene Joan Passed away
3rd January 2020,
aged 103 years.
Beloved wife of the late Reg.
Devoted Mother to Pam, Gill,
Graham, Roger, Roz and the late
Brian, a much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother
and Great Great Grandmother.
Truly the end of an era.
Funeral service Monday 27th January at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel
11-00am followed by Interment.
Donations if desired for Northamptonshire Warwickshire
Air Ambulance may be sent
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road, Northampton,
NN1 3ET, 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
